Education Minister Plans To Establish National Institute Of Teachers Training

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said one of his core objectives was the establishment of the National Institute of Teacher Training as he believed that quality of education solely depends on well-trained teachers.

He was addressing a national workshop on teachers' training organized by the National Curriculum Council (NCC) with the technical and financial support of UNFPA and ACT International.

The pieces of training were organized in continuation of the Teacher's Training Programme of NCC with a particular focus on life skills-based education (LSBE). For this purpose, LSBE-focused teachers' training manuals were already developed.

NCC hosted all these events where a large number of senior officials of the federal and provincial education ministries participated.

In addition to the Primary teachers, representatives of public sector primary schools also attended the training.

The minister said a good curriculum was only useful if it was taught well, for which well-trained teachers were required. He said the best students could only be produced if they were examined well by the examination/assessment boards based on the curriculum.

Thus, he added, close coordination between curriculum designers, teachers, administrators, and the examination board was required.

Rana Tanveer said he was laying emphasis on components like critical thinking, activity-based learning, group learning, and all such methods that make the student produce and conceive ideas instead of depending on memorization.

He continued that components like understanding climate change and LSBE coupled with the understanding of civic sense and tolerance, empathy, respect for women, respect for minorities, and care for animal rights were very important and should be part of curriculum and teaching.

"We have recently agreed with UNESCO to establish UNESCO joint center of excellence for teachers' training and STEAM. ThE FCDO and Ministry will also organize an international conference on foundational learning in the coming days".

The minister said he ardently urges NCC, FDE, and the development partners to organize training workshops on various components, including LSBE on a regular basis.

Related Topics

