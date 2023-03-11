Education Minister presents donation cheque for quake affected people of Turkiye, Syria to PM

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday presented a donation cheque contributed by the federal educational institutions for the earthquake hit people of Turkiye and Syria to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During a call on, the prime minister observed that the federal government was improving the educational standards in collaboration with the provincial governments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was also discussed.