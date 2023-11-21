Open Menu

Education Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Education

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Education, Rana Hussain Tuesday reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to quality education during the annual review conference on the Quality Assurance Framework of the People’s School Program (PSP)

The conference was organized by the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) held at the Futurum, Professional Development Center here.

The minister shared the Sindh Textbook board Jamshoro is set to hand over books to SEF on November 24.

The PSP, an initiative of the Sindh Education Foundation, has successfully operationalized purposefully built, state-of-the-art school buildings across various districts of the Sindh province under the Sindh Education Foundation’s Public-Private Partnership modality. Presently, 34 PSP schools are functional in diverse districts.

In line with the completion of an academic year for these schools, the Annual Review Conference with Dr Fatima Dar aimed to assess the status of the Quality Assurance Framework and strategize a way forward to ensure the delivery of quality education in PSP schools.

SEF's partner organizations, including Iqra University, Indus Resource Center, Taleem Foundation, Moawin, Development in Literacy, Progressive Education Network, Sindh Agriculture on Forestry Water Coordination, Chartered for Compassion, SZABIST, Sindh Madrsa, Green Crescent Center, and Ziauddun University attended the conference.

The minister while emphasizing her commitment as an educationist, expressed the need for collective efforts to bridge gaps and improve facilities. She stressed, "Together we can bring about change."

Abdul Kabir Kazi, Managing Director of SEF, highlighted the increasing enrollment and the pivotal role SEF plays. He acknowledged the challenges faced by schools and emphasized the importance of devising plans to address these issues, stating, "With positive indicators, we are confident that, over time, we will achieve our objectives."

The conference concluded with a forward-looking agenda, including strengthening the roles of the foundation and partner organizations, execution of cluster and performance monitoring, focus on Continuous Professional Development, ICT integration, alignment of school strategic plans with QAF, and fostering flexibility and adaptability.

