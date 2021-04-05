Education minister reviews coronavirus situation in educational institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday chaired a high level meeting of health and education departments and reviewed the situation of coronavirus in educational institutions of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secondary Education Balochistan Secretary Sher Khan Baazi, Director General Health Services Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Head of Ali Nasir Bugti COVID Cell.

The provincial health department informed the meeting that the COVID positivity ratio in Balochistan was between six and seven percent.

The minister said the implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was being ensured while orders had been issued to close down the institution for certain days wherein two positive cases reported.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti and Chief of COVID Cell Dr. Naqibullah Niazi said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan along with the Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch were paying special attention on improving healthcare facilities in the province.