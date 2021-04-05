UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Minister Reviews Coronavirus Situation In Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Education minister reviews coronavirus situation in educational institutions

Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday chaired a high level meeting of health and education departments and reviewed the situation of coronavirus in educational institutions of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday chaired a high level meeting of health and education departments and reviewed the situation of coronavirus in educational institutions of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secondary Education Balochistan Secretary Sher Khan Baazi, Director General Health Services Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Head of Ali Nasir Bugti COVID Cell.

The provincial health department informed the meeting that the COVID positivity ratio in Balochistan was between six and seven percent.

The minister said the implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was being ensured while orders had been issued to close down the institution for certain days wherein two positive cases reported.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti and Chief of COVID Cell Dr. Naqibullah Niazi said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan along with the Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch were paying special attention on improving healthcare facilities in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Nasir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

27 minutes ago

Western Sahara demands UN seat, blasts France and ..

8 seconds ago

Erdogan Condemns Letter of Retired Turkish Admiral ..

10 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

11 seconds ago

Google prevails over Oracle in key Supreme Court c ..

13 seconds ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.