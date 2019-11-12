UrduPoint.com
Education Minister Shafqat Represents Country At Paris Peace Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:52 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood represented Pakistan in the opening session of Paris Peace Forum inaugurated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood represented Pakistan in the opening session of Paris Peace Forum inaugurated by the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque also accompanied the Minister, a message received here from Paris said.

Later, the minister visited Pakistan booth where a Pakistani project, "Evaluation of Right to Information Implementation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)", was showcased on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, the KP Finance Minister Shaukat Ali, Provincial Minister for Information and other members of the project team were present on the occasion.

The minister appreciated their participation in Paris Peace Forum to showcase Pakistan's achievements in good governance and transparency.

He noted that the KP had the honor to become the first province to establish KP Right to Information Commission with the aim to ensure an easy excess to public information by the citizens.

The project Evaluation of Right to Information Implementation in KP was selected out of 716 projects submitted by 115 countries for showcasing at Paris Peace Forum.

