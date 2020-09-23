UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Minister Sindh Pays Surprise Visit To Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:56 PM

Education Minister Sindh pays surprise visit to schools

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to more than a dozen small and large government and private schools in port city and inspected the SOPs and the teaching process there

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to more than a dozen small and large government and private schools in port city and inspected the SOPs and the teaching process there.

The provincial minister directed officials to take a strict action against those schools which were violating SOPs, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister visited various government schools in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.

The provincial minister appreciated the initiatives taken in various public and private schools where education was being provided to students under all SOPs.

Saeed Ghani said that we will take necessary action against those who play with the health of young children.

"We are well aware of the obstacles to children's education and the problems facing private educational institutions, but we cannot compromise on our children's health at any cost," Ghani said.

We are not against the opening of educational institutions, but we want to make sure that if children of all classes go to educational institutions, there will be full SOPs and all precautionary measures will be taken, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Visit Young All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

57 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.