Education Minister Sindh pays surprise visit to schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to more than a dozen small and large government and private schools in port city and inspected the SOPs and the teaching process there.

The provincial minister directed officials to take a strict action against those schools which were violating SOPs, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister visited various government schools in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.

The provincial minister appreciated the initiatives taken in various public and private schools where education was being provided to students under all SOPs.

Saeed Ghani said that we will take necessary action against those who play with the health of young children.

"We are well aware of the obstacles to children's education and the problems facing private educational institutions, but we cannot compromise on our children's health at any cost," Ghani said.

We are not against the opening of educational institutions, but we want to make sure that if children of all classes go to educational institutions, there will be full SOPs and all precautionary measures will be taken, he said.