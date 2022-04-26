UrduPoint.com

Education Minister Takes Briefing On Single National Curriculum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday convened a high level meeting at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and took briefing on the affairs of National Curriculum Council with special focus on development of the uniform curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday convened a high level meeting at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and took briefing on the affairs of National Curriculum Council with special focus on development of the uniform curriculum.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal attended the meeting on special invitation.

Both the ministers received a detailed briefing on 2017 National Curriculum Framework, 2017 draft education policy and also the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and targets achieved by the previous government.

Considering the significance of the uniform curriculum, both the ministers agreed for calling a National Curriculum Summit, wherein, all stakeholders and curriculum experts across the country from public/private sector will participate to give their input for review and wider consensus building on the matter.

It was agreed that the entire curriculum required a paradigm shift from learning based on memorization to leaning based on critical thinking and group learning.

It was also agreed that a PC-1 will be prepared for state-of-the-art Teachers Training Centre, equipped with latest facilities and fulfilling all requirements of public and private sector for training purposes. It was also stressed that nationwide assessment system at Federal level to evaluate the outcomes of educational policies implementation across the country was need of the hour.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was PML-N which started four important projects in the past comprising of Curriculum Reforms, Exam Reforms, Madrassa Reforms and Teachers Training Program.

He assured of the unwavering support of Planning ministry for substantive education related projects to uplift public sector education system in accordance with the modern requirements.

