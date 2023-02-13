UrduPoint.com

Education Minister Takes Notice Of A Girl Student Falling From Second Floor In Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah while taking notice of a girl student falling from the second floor of a private school who lost her life, ordered an inquiry into the matter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Shah while taking notice of a girl student falling from the second floor of a private school who lost her life, ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An Inquiry Committee had been formed on the directives of the Sindh Education Minister.

Additional Director Private Institutions constituted the inquiry committee.

The members of the committee would present a report to the Minister after visiting the site of the incident.

The Minister also expressed his disappointment with the death of the girl student.

