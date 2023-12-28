Education Minister takes notice of delay in development of QAU sub campus in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday took strict notice of the inordinate delay in the development of campus of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Punjab.

During a meeting with Advisor Planning HEC and Directory P&D QAU, he ordered an immediate inquiry to be done and the report to be presented to him by January 04, 2024.

Madad said that such delays are a major obstacle in the academic journey of our youth.

He ordered HEC and QAU to immediately resolve all of the pending issues related to it and further coordinate with the Punjab Government to ensure speedy construction of the campus.

He said that it is high time that the relevant departments are held accountable for inefficient and ineffective management.

Madad Ali Sindhi also paid a surprise visit to the QAU Islamabad Campus. He visited the hostels and said that the existing condition of the hostels is deplorable. He highlighted the poor maintenance of the facilities.

Students met with him and highlighted their plea about insufficient academic facilities such as the availability of the internet.

Madad took notice of the situation and ordered an immediate revamp of the hostels.

He said that students cannot study unless they have the basic facilities.

He said that it was unimaginable for students to focus on their studies if they had to deal with such problems.

Madad assured the students that he would order an immediate revamp of the conditions of the hostels.

Madad said that we work towards student exchange programs with friendly countries but after looking at the conditions of the hostels, it is pertinent that we first fix our institutions before inviting foreign students to study here.

He said that it is a sad state of affairs and that this will limit opportunities for our students to go abroad in student exchange programs.

He said that such problems need to be addressed on war footing and ordered the relevant authorities to resolve these issues immediately.