Education Minister Takes Notice Of Fire Incident In Science College Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Sunday expressed concern and taken notice of the fire incident in Science College Quetta happened last night.
The minister sought a detailed report about the fire incident in the College from authorities and directed that First Information Report (FIR) should be registered.
The education minister directed the Secretary Colleges, Higher and Technical Education and the College Principal to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident to ascertain the reason for the fire and submit the details.
Raheela Durrani said that if there was any element involved in the fire incident, legal action should be taken against them.
The provincial minister instructed that adequate security arrangements should be made in the educational institutions.
She emphasized that the entry of outsiders into the college hostels should be banned immediately.
