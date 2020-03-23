Education Minister Tests Positive With COVID-19
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani has been diagnosed positive with coronavirus, he confirmed in a video message on Monday.
"I got my tests conducted for the virus on Sunday and have been diagnosed positive while I have developed no symptoms at all," he said.
He said that he would remain in self-isolation and would be fulfilling his responsibilities from there.
Saeed Ghani has appealed to the masses to remain in homes and take precautionary measures.