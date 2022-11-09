UrduPoint.com

Education Minister Urges Masses To Make Pakistan Prosperous In Light Of Iqbal's Vision

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Education minister urges masses to make Pakistan prosperous in light of Iqbal's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of Federal education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday urged the masses to work together to make Pakistan prosperous and formidable member of global community in the light of Iqbal's vision.

In his message, while paying rich tribute to the great philosopher and poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary, he said that it is an occasion to recall that seeking knowledge and continuous hard work are the real objectives of life.

The beauty of Allama Iqbal's vision is that he not only dreamt of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation, he added.

Therefore, Rana Tanveer said, there is a great need to follow Allama Iqbal's message which focuses on joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of our nation by keeping our differences aside.

"There is so much to learn from Iqbal's life as he guided the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were lost in the darkness and were searching for their identity," he mentioned.

Federal Minister further said that with Iqbal's visionary approach and hard work, he showed the world how dreams are transformed into reality. Therefore, he is among the very few people who have been given tributes by both East and West and his work is appreciated around the globe.

On this day, "I would advise our students, teachers and parents to read Allama Iqbal's poetry and learn from his deep philosophy. This would enable them to dream and rise and will make them overcome any challenges they might come across in life."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Progress Muslim From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.