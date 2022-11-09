ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of Federal education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday urged the masses to work together to make Pakistan prosperous and formidable member of global community in the light of Iqbal's vision.

In his message, while paying rich tribute to the great philosopher and poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary, he said that it is an occasion to recall that seeking knowledge and continuous hard work are the real objectives of life.

The beauty of Allama Iqbal's vision is that he not only dreamt of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation, he added.

Therefore, Rana Tanveer said, there is a great need to follow Allama Iqbal's message which focuses on joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of our nation by keeping our differences aside.

"There is so much to learn from Iqbal's life as he guided the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were lost in the darkness and were searching for their identity," he mentioned.

Federal Minister further said that with Iqbal's visionary approach and hard work, he showed the world how dreams are transformed into reality. Therefore, he is among the very few people who have been given tributes by both East and West and his work is appreciated around the globe.

On this day, "I would advise our students, teachers and parents to read Allama Iqbal's poetry and learn from his deep philosophy. This would enable them to dream and rise and will make them overcome any challenges they might come across in life."