Education minister visits ICG F-6/2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday visited Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 and reviewed the progress of renovation and up gradation work.

He appreciated the ongoing work and was given a briefing over the ongoing projects. It is pertinent to mention here that renovation works are underway in 100 schools and colleges across ICT, including new IT labs, libraries, improved washrooms, mental sports rooms and medical rooms.