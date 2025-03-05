Open Menu

Education Minister Visits Matric Exam Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Education minister visits Matric exam centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat conducted surprise visit to various examination centres on the first day of matriculation exams during the English paper.

He inspected the centres, reviewed anti-cheating measures and checked the functionality of CCTV cameras.

The minister visited examination centres at Lawrence Road and Cathedral, where he inquired about the arrangements and other matters from students. He also visited the control room and presided over a meeting at the board office, issuing directives.

Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy, the education minister instructed that action be taken under the PEEDA Act against staff absent from examination duty. He also demanded immediate lists of those refusing to perform their duties. Sikandar added that, according to service rules, no government teacher can refuse duty.

Furthermore, he directed board officials to obtain central access to control rooms of other boards. The education minister also hinted at conducting surprise visits to examination centres in various districts in the coming days.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

11 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

11 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

56 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

56 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

1 hour ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan