Education minister visits Matric exam centres

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat conducted surprise visit to various examination centres on the first day of matriculation exams during the English paper.

He inspected the centres, reviewed anti-cheating measures and checked the functionality of CCTV cameras.

The minister visited examination centres at Lawrence Road and Cathedral, where he inquired about the arrangements and other matters from students. He also visited the control room and presided over a meeting at the board office, issuing directives.

Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy, the education minister instructed that action be taken under the PEEDA Act against staff absent from examination duty. He also demanded immediate lists of those refusing to perform their duties. Sikandar added that, according to service rules, no government teacher can refuse duty.

Furthermore, he directed board officials to obtain central access to control rooms of other boards. The education minister also hinted at conducting surprise visits to examination centres in various districts in the coming days.