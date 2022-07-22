Education minister visits NBF

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain during his visit National Book Foundation (NBF) on Friday appreciated the efforts of its Managing Director for making it a profitable institution in a short span of time.

The minister visited the first National Book Museum established by NBF along with the Managing Director, NBF, Raja Mazhar Hameed.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that NBF has a great and well-maintained book collection.

He appreciated the efforts of Mazhar Hameed and said that the institution has been made profitable in a very short span of time.

He said that visiting the Museum was a wonderful experience and that it holds real treasures.

The minister acknowledged the contribution of NBF and said that Mazhar Hussain through his literary experience has turned this institution around into a vibrant and sustainable organization.

Rana Tanveer said the NBF has great contributions in preserving and managing historical artifacts and documents.

He said that such institutions play a critical role in preserving the history of the country as well.