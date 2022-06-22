Education Minister vows to improve quality of education in Balochistan

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of quality education in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of quality education in the province.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of distributing scholarship checks among male and female students in his office here.

Naseebullah Murree said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of quality education and provision of facilities in educational institutions.

He said"There was no shortage of talent among the students of Balochistan, if they are given proper opportunities, who could brighten the name of the province in the field of education." He said that the government of Balochistan has launched the Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto District Toppers Scholarship Scheme to encourage the talented students.

"Under the scheme, one student male and one female student who gets first position by participating in the annual matriculation examinations from government schools across the district will be rewarded," the minister added.

He said that in the session of 2020, checks of Rs, 0. 2 million were being distributed to the students who have topped in the exam from 33 districts of Balochistan.

He said that applications were solicited through advertisements in newspapers to select one male and one female student from each district.

After receiving the applications and verifying the results verified by the board, a committee comprising officers of the department prepared the merit list in which transparency was taken into consideration and only government schools in the district had the highest number of examinations those who got marks were included in merit.

He said that it was now the responsibility of the students to work harder than before.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree, Education Secretary Rauf Baloch, Director Schools Abdul Wahid Shakir, Director Colleges Muhammad Razzaq Abro distributed checks Rs, 0.2 million among the students.