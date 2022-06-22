UrduPoint.com

Education Minister Vows To Improve Quality Of Education In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Education Minister vows to improve quality of education in Balochistan

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of quality education in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of quality education in the province.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of distributing scholarship checks among male and female students in his office here.

Naseebullah Murree said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of quality education and provision of facilities in educational institutions.

He said"There was no shortage of talent among the students of Balochistan, if they are given proper opportunities, who could brighten the name of the province in the field of education." He said that the government of Balochistan has launched the Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto District Toppers Scholarship Scheme to encourage the talented students.

"Under the scheme, one student male and one female student who gets first position by participating in the annual matriculation examinations from government schools across the district will be rewarded," the minister added.

He said that in the session of 2020, checks of Rs, 0. 2 million were being distributed to the students who have topped in the exam from 33 districts of Balochistan.

He said that applications were solicited through advertisements in newspapers to select one male and one female student from each district.

After receiving the applications and verifying the results verified by the board, a committee comprising officers of the department prepared the merit list in which transparency was taken into consideration and only government schools in the district had the highest number of examinations those who got marks were included in merit.

He said that it was now the responsibility of the students to work harder than before.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree, Education Secretary Rauf Baloch, Director Schools Abdul Wahid Shakir, Director Colleges Muhammad Razzaq Abro distributed checks Rs, 0.2 million among the students.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Education Murree Student Male 2020 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer ..

Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer

58 seconds ago
 1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say ..

1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 230 Ecstasy tablets; arrests one accu ..

ANF recovers 230 Ecstasy tablets; arrests one accused

1 minute ago
 90-kanal state land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman' ..

90-kanal state land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman's orders

1 minute ago
 Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

Encroachments on graveyard land demolished

1 minute ago
 Bayern complete signing of Senegal star Mane from ..

Bayern complete signing of Senegal star Mane from Liverpool

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.