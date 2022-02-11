Education ministry achieved 90 percent of its targets through performance: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the education ministry has achieved 90 percent of its targets which was set through negotiation and new era of development has begun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the education ministry has achieved 90 percent of its targets which was set through negotiation and new era of development has begun.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was very difficult to achieve set targets, though all have been made with responsibility.

He said the key performance indicators was made first time in country history which was unprecedented step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, adding that there was always a chance to improve system in different way in every time.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan always indicated to set new system of good performance for lager public interest.

He vowed that his party will never compromise on accountability process and looter of country will have to face the music at any cost.