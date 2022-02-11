UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Achieved 90 Percent Of Its Targets Through Performance: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Education ministry achieved 90 percent of its targets through performance: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the education ministry has achieved 90 percent of its targets which was set through negotiation and new era of development has begun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the education ministry has achieved 90 percent of its targets which was set through negotiation and new era of development has begun.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was very difficult to achieve set targets, though all have been made with responsibility.

He said the key performance indicators was made first time in country history which was unprecedented step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, adding that there was always a chance to improve system in different way in every time.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan always indicated to set new system of good performance for lager public interest.

He vowed that his party will never compromise on accountability process and looter of country will have to face the music at any cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Music Education All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns ..

Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns to Netflix

3 minutes ago
 Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification o ..

Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification of Military Activities - Source

3 minutes ago
 Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask- ..

Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask-Wearing in Schools

3 minutes ago
 FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sale ..

FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sales of retailers

3 minutes ago
 NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including ..

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including in Trade - UK's Wallace

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>