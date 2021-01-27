UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Allows Private Publishers To Develop Textbooks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Education ministry allows private publishers to develop textbooks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training as per its Single National Curriculum (SNC) Textbook Policy has allowed private publishers to develop textbooks aligned with Student Learning Objectives prescribed by SNC.

According to a statement issued by Education Ministry, on the directions of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, the ministry has issued a letter to all provincial governments regarding Single National Curriculum Textbook Policy on Tuesday.

Private publishers in this regard, require NOC by Provincial/area Textbook Boards to enable the Boards to check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion or any other hate material.

Ministry of Federal Education has advised all provincial/area Textbook Boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that, private publishers are producing textbooks, in line with the objectives and contents of SNC.

The ministry has also advised the textbook boards to facilitate the procedure of NOC without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications.

Education Ministry also apprised the concerned authorities that new academic session would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020/21.

The Ministry in consultation with provincial/area governments and all other stakeholders, has developed Single National Curriculum (SNC) from pre-1 to grade 5 which shall be followed by all public and private schools across the country from next academic year.

On the direction of the ministry, National Curriculum Council, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has also developed model textbooks aligned with SLOs prescribed by SNC, from pre-1 to grade 5.

