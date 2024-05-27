Education Ministry announces holiday in ICT schools, colleges on May 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that as per government's notification all schools and colleges will remain closed in Islamabad Capital Terriotry.

According to the Ministry, there will be no academic classes tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Government has announced holiday on 28th May in commemoration of Youm e Takbeer.