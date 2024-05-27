Open Menu

Education Ministry Announces Holiday In ICT Schools, Colleges On May 28

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Education Ministry announces holiday in ICT schools, colleges on May 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that as per government's notification all schools and colleges will remain closed in Islamabad Capital Terriotry.

According to the Ministry, there will be no academic classes tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Government has announced holiday on 28th May in commemoration of Youm e Takbeer.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education May All Government

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

3 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

3 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

4 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

5 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

5 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

6 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

6 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

7 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan