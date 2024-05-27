Education Ministry Announces Holiday In ICT Schools, Colleges On May 28
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that as per government's notification all schools and colleges will remain closed in Islamabad Capital Terriotry.
According to the Ministry, there will be no academic classes tomorrow (Tuesday).
It is worth mentioning here that Federal Government has announced holiday on 28th May in commemoration of Youm e Takbeer.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adeel Siddiqui's group retains possession of HCCI's office in wake of dispute4 minutes ago
-
Federal and KP govts agree to prioritize national issues: Musadik4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted4 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief on death of three persons in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for probe into electricity supply companies' accounts14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over martyrdom of five personnel23 minutes ago
-
HSC part I & II annual exams commence on June 623 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman underscores need of reforming education system24 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector vital for economic growth: Najmi Alam34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation34 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Acting President Gilani on his son's victory34 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs all administrative officers to take steps for improvement of service delivery, ..34 minutes ago