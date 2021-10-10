Education Ministry announces to celebrate Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen in all institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training had announced to celebrate Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen from 03 to 10 Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to official sources from Federal Education Ministry, the Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen was being celebrated to create awareness among youth about the teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

During the Ashra, all institutions working under the Ministry of Federal Education including Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would arrange different competitions at educational institutions, they informed.

Federal Board would organise Inter Board Qirat, Naat, Quiz and Speech competitions, while the students from institutes affiliated with the board, would participate in the events. Federal Board would also organise a Seerat Conference during the week.

The board had also issued directions to affiliated institutions for conducting competitions at school level. Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education building would also be enlighten with lights during Ashra.

Similarly, IBCC , FDE would also organise different programs to highlight the practical life of Holy Prophet PBUH. The renowned Ulema would deliver speeches at various events of the educational institutions on the Seerat of Holy Prophet PBUH.