Education Ministry Announces To Hold Summer Camps For Students Of ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) In order to engage students in the creative and healthy activities, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional has announced to hold training camps titled “Summer Fiesta” offering a number of activities.
According to an official source, the summer camps will be held from June 24 till July 31 to provide an opportunity to the students to spend their time in doing some constructive activities.
The training summer camps for Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges will offer a wide range of benefits, including extended learning, character development, socialization, exposure to new experiences, personal growth and development of essential life skills.
These activities have been designed for the students in line with the modern requirements so that the students can find these useful in determining their future interests.
The camps will help enable the students to disconnect from screens, build school spirit, and create lifelong memories in a safe and supportive environment.
The camps will include Tech Boot Camp, Digital Art, Rumi Camp, Skills based courses, Public speaking, Language Laboratory, Cosmetology and personal grooming, Content creation, Greening education, Mind games, sports, Drama and Theater, Young Entrepreneurs, Photography, videography and podcasts, Climate change and Environmental literacy and art and craft etc.
By providing a well-rounded experience, summer camps will help students return to school refreshed, motivated, and prepared for the new academic year.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK1 minute ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion at ISB int’l festival attracts visitors11 minutes ago
-
Labourer lost life in Hattar11 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over shahadat of security forces personnel11 minutes ago
-
Local pir booked for boy sexual harassment21 minutes ago
-
MRC with support of European Union opened in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 1.3 million collected for overpricing1 hour ago
-
First sample collection point for Newborn Screening launched at HFH1 hour ago
-
KP Govt lawyer's statement in SC on appointment of VCs incorrect, misleading: KP Governor1 hour ago
-
Work on Lifestyle residency to be completed with availability of funds2 hours ago
-
PU holds entrance test for undergrad programs2 hours ago