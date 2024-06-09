Open Menu

Education Ministry Announces To Hold Summer Camps For Students Of ICT

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) In order to engage students in the creative and healthy activities, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional has announced to hold training camps titled “Summer Fiesta” offering a number of activities.

According to an official source, the summer camps will be held from June 24 till July 31 to provide an opportunity to the students to spend their time in doing some constructive activities.

The training summer camps for Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges will offer a wide range of benefits, including extended learning, character development, socialization, exposure to new experiences, personal growth and development of essential life skills.

These activities have been designed for the students in line with the modern requirements so that the students can find these useful in determining their future interests.

The camps will help enable the students to disconnect from screens, build school spirit, and create lifelong memories in a safe and supportive environment.

The camps will include Tech Boot Camp, Digital Art, Rumi Camp, Skills based courses, Public speaking, Language Laboratory, Cosmetology and personal grooming, Content creation, Greening education, Mind games, sports, Drama and Theater, Young Entrepreneurs, Photography, videography and podcasts, Climate change and Environmental literacy and art and craft etc.

By providing a well-rounded experience, summer camps will help students return to school refreshed, motivated, and prepared for the new academic year.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Education Young June July From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

12 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

21 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

21 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

21 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

21 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan