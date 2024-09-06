Education Ministry Appoints Zahid Munir As Scholar In Tehran University
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) has completed the recruitment process for the Pakistan Chair Aboard regarding the Chair in urdu and Pakistan Studies, University of Tehran, Iran.
Mr. Zahid Munir Khan Amir, Director of Urdu Development & Translation Centre, Punjab University Oriental College, University of Punjab, Lahore has been appointed as a Scholar at the University of Tehran, IRAN, according to a press release on Friday.
The chair is an important instrument for enhancing the recognition of Pakistan in the field of academia around the world.
Moreover, it is meant to introduce the history, culture, and language of Pakistan to various globally renowned universities.
After detailed deliberation, the Letter of Cooperation (LOC) was signed on 17 July 2023 between the Government of Pakistan and the University of Tehran, Iran.
The said chair has been vacant since 2008. The Chair, Mr. Zahid Munir Khan Amir, will carry out research in Urdu & Pakistan Studies and undertake such teaching duties in consultation with the relevant teaching department of the University.
The holder will also be a link between the University and the Pakistani Community and will play a role in furthering relations between Pakistan and Iran.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA organizes rally in connection with Defence Day1 minute ago
-
All out efforts to control dengue, says Special Secretary Health2 minutes ago
-
Defense and Martyrs Day Celebration at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Capt Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, lays wreath12 minutes ago
-
Economic indicators turned positive due to consistent policies: Ahsan Iqbal32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence & Martyr's Day32 minutes ago
-
Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives32 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passed 'Defence Day' resolution42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan government striving hard to eradicate polio virus: Shakeel Qadir42 minutes ago