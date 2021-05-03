UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Asks PEIs To Not Hinder In A Level Students Exam Deferment Choice

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has directed the Private Educational Institutions'(PEIs) administration to not interfere in A level students choice who intend to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series rather to appear in May/June 2021 exam series.

The Education Ministry has also directed the PEIs to not charged additional tuition fees from these students opting to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Education Ministry, the decision, in that regard, had been taken in the meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers (IPEMC) held at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding postponement/deferment of May/June 2021 series CAIE (Cambridge Assessment International Education) exams for the O/ A Levels for the convenience of students.

"It is clarified that the A level students (who intend to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series) may opt for sitting either in May/June 2021 exam series or October/November 2021 exam series, as per their convenience". However, it has been brought into the notice of the Authority that some of the private educational institutions (PEIs) are restricting their students not to opt for the October/November 2021- deferred exam series which they wish to appear in.

It may be noted that such an act/advice on the part of schools' administration is hindering students to make decision on their exam series independently, it added.

Therefore, all PEIs operating in Islamabad Capital Territory are advised not to interfere with students' choices as allowed to them after a mutual understanding. It may also be noted that the same applies to the students of linear route A-levels.

Since the decision of deferment of May/June 2021 series CAIE exams is made solely due the worsening situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan (as the schools' academic sessions for respective levels i.e. O/ AS/ A level have already ended) and also that the schools had been allowed earlier to collect their dues (in advance) as per the academic schedules.

In this context, it may be noted that only the exams have been deferred and no extension in current academic sessions have been made. Hence, all PEIs operating in Islamabad Capital Territory are directed that no additional tuition fees shall be charged from the students opting to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series.

In case of any complaint with regards to the above, the stakeholders are advised that PEIRA's focal person may be contacted via Email waqas.hassan@peira.gov.pk or Phone at 051-9107746 or Pakistan Citizen Portal.

