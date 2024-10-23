Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: Farah Naz

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar on Wednesday apprised the Upper House of the Parliament that the Education Ministry was awaiting approval of funds to scale up its pilot project for appointment of psychologists at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) administered educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar on Wednesday apprised the Upper House of the Parliament that the Education Ministry was awaiting approval of funds to scale up its pilot project for appointment of psychologists at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) administered educational institutions.

She was responding to the query of MNA, Asia Naz Tanoli during the question hour session of the National Assembly session held here.

Farah Naz Akbar informed that a pilot project was launched by the FDE that included selection of 23 female and 7 male psychologists from different schools. However, after screening, 10 females were selected who worked voluntarily, but the parents’ response was 3 percent as they were not encouraging it due to the resistance to accept the psychological issues of their child.

“We have requested Finance division to provide funding to create a separate post for the psychologists. We have a proper project developed but cannot do without finances from the government as it’s a matter of 434 schools,” she added.

Replying another query of MNA Shahida Rehmani, the Parliamentary Secretary said the girls enrolment was higher in the 434 schools under FDE in the rural and urban areas of the federal capital.

Moreover, the Ministry had implemented various efforts including extensive recruitment of teachers, mother and child care, 50 early child education, training courses, free meal programs and missing provisions all were handled, she added.

Evening classes have also been started in the girls schools where capacity issues were faced due to large enrollment rate, the Parliamentary Secretary said.

"Pakistan Institute of Education Survey revealed that 22 million children were out of school that moved the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to impose education emergency. However, so far

80,000 children have been enrolled in the schools of the federal capital," Farah Naz said.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar while replying to MNA Syed Mustafa Kamal's query informed that the PM had decided to facilitate Palestinian students particularly medical students whereas many of them came through Overseas Ministry whereas no information was available in this regard.

"We have prepared our project to avail the supplementary funding for the supporting them," she said.