Education Ministry Build Resilient Education System To Address Pandemic Challenges

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Education Ministry build resilient education system to address pandemic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is set to built a resilient education system under the COVID-19 Response, Recovery, and Resilience in Education Project (COVID19-RRREP) to address the challenges of pandemic and its lethal affects on education sector, According to the press release issued on Thursday by the Federal Education Ministry, Recovery phase of project is bound to procure hygiene supplies mentioned in sub component titled "Procurement and distribution of basic sanitization and hygiene supplies to public schools for safe school reopening".

These supplies are included consumables (health kits for students of lagging districts) envisaged for 12000 schools in the first phase across the country.

In this regard, the ministry has signed contract agreement (cost USD 9 million) with UNICEF to procure these Hygiene Kits and distribute these supplies in 12000 Schools across the country, in the first phase. For this purpose the Funds of 3.7 Million USD has been transferred to the UNICEF to procure & supply these Hygiene Kits till 30th November, 2021.

