Education Ministry Committed To Take Up Exams Issue With Cambridge International

Published August 28, 2023

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday reiterated his commitment to take up the issues being faced by the students related to Cambridge International exams

He said that his ministry would write a letter to Cambridge International to look into the problems of the students regarding exams.

He was speaking during a meeting with the students and parents held here to discuss their issues related to the Cambridge Examination.

Madad Ali Sindhi stated that the ministry's earlier decision, which asked schools to retake exams, will be implemented.

He said that disciplinary action will be taken against all educational institutions that do not implement the decision.

The federal minister said that Cambridge International has its own separate system of examination which is practiced on the same scale all over the world.

The students thanked the Federal Minister of Education for taking care of the students in these difficult situations and not only raised their demands with Cambridge International but also made every possible effort to resolve them.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

