Education Ministry completes new curriculum till class 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has completed the New Single National Curriculum till class eight within last three years under the vision of prime minister "One Curriculum, One Nation".

The major three kinds of education system has now been accumulated, said Joint Education Advisor and Head of SNC Prof Rafiq Tahir while giving briefing to the educationists gathered at Aims Education System I/8 Islamabad.

"We reviewed in details the top international curriculum before compiling the Single National Curriculum of Pakistan" he briefed.

The New Single National Curriculum is hundred percent different from the current curricula, he said adding that it is according to the modern requirements.

He said that the government was bringing Madrassas into mainstream. Rafiq said that Social Studies and Mathematics have been changed.

The new curriculum has been completed and it is a gift for the nation from the incumbent government,he added.

He went on saying that private publishers are also being allowed to publish the books of new curriculum.

Explaining the mode of language of new curriculum, Rafiq Tahir said that Mathematics, English and Science will be taught in English while other subjects will be in urdu.

He further added that the curriculum from class six to eight has also been completed.

Rafiq Tahir said that country-wide conference, in that regard, will be held in Islamabad from 24 to 29 May.

He clarified that the government had specially included the topics on the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) in the new curriculum. We have made all out efforts to not hurt any religion in the new curriculum,he explained.

To a question, he said that the books have been published in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab while the directions have also been given for publishing of books in Islamabad.

However, Gilgit-Baltistan takes its books from Punjab, he informed.