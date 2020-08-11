UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Ministry, CUI Explore Avenues Of Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

Education Ministry, CUI explore avenues of cooperation

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood in his office to explore new avenues of cooperation between CUI and the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood in his office to explore new avenues of cooperation between CUI and the ministry.

Prof.

Afzal apprised the minister regarding his recent assumption of charge and issues at CUI which are being addressed on a fast pace.

Mr. Shafqat Mehmood opined that CUI is a national asset and it is his desire to see the institution flourish as well as participate actively in various programs of education as a think tank.

The Minister urged that all relevant institutions are expected to do their part for delivering on the promise of the present government of imparting quality education, which is accessible for all citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Tank National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

31 minutes ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

46 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Berlin Provides No Evidence on Russia' ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Gov't to Fight Court Ruling on Extended H ..

2 minutes ago

Iran, Russia to Launch Permanent Marine Route for ..

2 minutes ago

People throng malls to avail Independence Day sale ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.