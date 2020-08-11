Education Ministry, CUI explore avenues of cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood in his office to explore new avenues of cooperation between CUI and the ministry.

Prof.

Afzal apprised the minister regarding his recent assumption of charge and issues at CUI which are being addressed on a fast pace.

Mr. Shafqat Mehmood opined that CUI is a national asset and it is his desire to see the institution flourish as well as participate actively in various programs of education as a think tank.

The Minister urged that all relevant institutions are expected to do their part for delivering on the promise of the present government of imparting quality education, which is accessible for all citizens.