Education Ministry decides restructuring of examination system till Matriculation level

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under its project of bringing reforms in the educational sector, has decided to restructure the examination system till Matriculation level.

The sources in the Ministry told on Sunday that, initially the restructuring process would be made in the examination system of class five to eight. The sources further added that the suggestion to abolish the examination of class nine, in next phase of reforms, was also under consideration.

According to the details, the Ministry would end the class five examinations while the examination of 8th class would be taken by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE)in which the participation of all public and private sector schools would be mandatory.

Similarly, a suggestion was also being reviewed to increase the extra-curricular activities of the children enrolled till Secondary school Certificate (SSC) level.

The policy to drop the students from class one to five in annual examination was also being changed under the reforms and the ministry would focus on the conceptual learning of the students.

After expected overhaul, only middle class exams would be conducted through the BISE. The pass students in the middle exams would be awarded a proper degree, they told APP.

They added that the education ministry has planned a mechanism for proper implementation of these reforms by 2020.

However, on the other side the Private Schools Network had opposed the suggestion of ending the exams of class nine. However, they agreed upon the suggestions of ending class five exams and starting of the board exams of middle level.

President Private School Network Abdul Majeed told APP that the ending of BISE exams of class nine would imply to further burden the children. He said that in this way the examination of two years curriculum would be taken in one year.

He suggested that the ministry of education should convert the 9th and metric exams into semester system as it would produce better results on the education system.

The Private School, he said in this regard would oppose any suggestion in the federal board meeting to close the exams of class 9th.