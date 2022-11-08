Education Ministry directs FDE to celebrate Iqbal day in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has directed all of the Federal Educational Institutions to ensure holding of special events in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 9th November, 2022.

All heads of departments, including but not limited to FDE, HEC, PEIRA, NCHD, BECS, NEF, FCE, QAU, and AIOU, under the federal education ministry have been asked to organize special programs to celebrate the Iqbal Day with full zest and fervor, a press release on Tuesday said.

In order to commemorate the Iqbal Day, numerous events will be held such as Iqbal Day Bilingual Essay Writing Competition; seminars on the life and work of Allama Iqbal; workshops on leadership lessons learnt from the life of the great poet; speech competitions on the life of Dr Iqbal; and quiz and poster competitions in the educational institutions of the federal capital.