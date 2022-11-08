UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Directs FDE To Celebrate Iqbal Day In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Education Ministry directs FDE to celebrate Iqbal day in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has directed all of the Federal Educational Institutions to ensure holding of special events in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 9th November, 2022.

All heads of departments, including but not limited to FDE, HEC, PEIRA, NCHD, BECS, NEF, FCE, QAU, and AIOU, under the federal education ministry have been asked to organize special programs to celebrate the Iqbal Day with full zest and fervor, a press release on Tuesday said.

In order to commemorate the Iqbal Day, numerous events will be held such as Iqbal Day Bilingual Essay Writing Competition; seminars on the life and work of Allama Iqbal; workshops on leadership lessons learnt from the life of the great poet; speech competitions on the life of Dr Iqbal; and quiz and poster competitions in the educational institutions of the federal capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Allama Iqbal Open University November HEC Federal College Of Education All From

Recent Stories

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI play ..

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI player during matches against Irel ..

15 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social ..

Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

53 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

2 hours ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.