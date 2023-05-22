Education ministry distributes sports kits among students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training Monday distributed sports kits among the students of Islamabad Model school for Boys sector G-7/2 (VI-X).

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zeb Jaffar distributed the kits in schools/college working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Speaking on the occasion, she said around 30 sports kits would be distributed to various schools by the end of this month.

She said the number of kits would be expanded to remaining institutes in the next financial year.