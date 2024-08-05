Open Menu

Education Ministry Engage 195 Drivers, 200 Conductors For FDE School Buses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Education ministry engage 195 drivers, 200 conductors for FDE School buses

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in order to meet the shortfall of drivers and conductors in schools/colleges, engaged 195 drivers and 200 conductors through third party outsourcing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training in order to meet the shortfall of drivers and conductors in schools/colleges, engaged 195 drivers and 200 conductors through third party outsourcing.

According to the Education Ministry, these drivers and conductors will be available for deployment from 7th August.

Since 2017, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had not available the additional position of drivers and conductors.

"This time we have out sourced this function to third party through open and competitive process. So Ministry and FDE are out from individual hiring and contracting. Now every vehicle for ICT schools will be functional" the ministry added.

