Education ministry establishes IT lab in Govt Girls College F-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has established a brand-new IT lab at the F-11 Government Girls College, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance digital literacy and education in Islamabad.

According to the Education Ministry, the lab was set up in a record time of just three days.

By mid-September, a total of 70 such state-of-the-art IT labs will be established in government schools and colleges across Islamabad, it added.

Out of the 70 labs, the ministry said that around 50 labs will be set up in rural Islamabad, ensuring that students in these areas have access to the same quality of education and resources as their urban counterparts.

As of now, 33 IT labs are already prepared and operational, paving the way for a digital revolution in Islamabad's education sector.