Open Menu

Education Ministry Establishes IT Lab In Govt Girls College F-11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Education ministry establishes IT lab in Govt Girls College F-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has established a brand-new IT lab at the F-11 Government Girls College, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance digital literacy and education in Islamabad.

According to the Education Ministry, the lab was set up in a record time of just three days.

By mid-September, a total of 70 such state-of-the-art IT labs will be established in government schools and colleges across Islamabad, it added.

Out of the 70 labs, the ministry said that around 50 labs will be set up in rural Islamabad, ensuring that students in these areas have access to the same quality of education and resources as their urban counterparts.

As of now, 33 IT labs are already prepared and operational, paving the way for a digital revolution in Islamabad's education sector.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Same Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan