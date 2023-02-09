UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Finalizes Names Of VCs QAU, IIUI, AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Education ministry finalizes names of VCs QAU, IIUI, AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has finalized the Names of the Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities.

According to the sources, the vice-chancellors include Allama Iqbal Open University, Quaid-e-Azam University and International Islamic University are to be appointed.

The list and summary regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors was sent to the President for finalisation of names, the sources informed.

The summary has been sent with the names of Dr. Fazal Khaliq, Dr. Raheel Qamar and Professor Dr.

Niaz for appointment as Vice-Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University.

Names of Dr. Ziauddin, Dr. Nasir Mehmood and Dr. Mudassar have been sent to President for appointment as Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The list summarizing the names of Dr. Tahir Khalili, Dr. Amina Moazzam and Dr. Khalil for appointment as Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad.

It is to mention here that the tenure of the previous Vice-Chancellors of these major three universities of Islamabad had been completed. Upon completion of their tenure, new appointments have been made.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

11 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

47 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

57 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.