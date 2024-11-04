Open Menu

Education Ministry Formally Recognises Donors, Attached Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:12 PM

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training On Monday organized an Appreciation Meeting to recognize the invaluable contributions of its sponsors and attached departments

The event was chaired by Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

The event was chaired by Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

Prominent personalities included Additional Secretary Hassan Saqlain, Senior Joint Secretary Junaid Akhlaq, and PSO to Parliamentary Secretary Madam Faiza Fatima.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Wani expressed gratitude to the sponsors and attached departments for their unwavering support.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing country's education sector.

The Appreciation Meeting acknowledged the dedication of our amazing sponsors including, Savour Foods, OGDCL, Adam and E-Travels, ARG Personal Care, Cancer Foundation, PTCL/UFONE, Cheezious, Crunches, TDPC, Riphah International University, J-7 Emporium, Fauji Ghee.

The attached departments, were also lauded including FBISE, FDE and NBF.

Representatives from these organizations received certificates & shields of appreciation, recognising their tireless efforts.

This event reinforced education ministry's commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships, ensuring quality education and professional training for all Pakistanis.

More Stories From Pakistan