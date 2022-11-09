UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Holds Events To Commemorate Iqbal Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqbal Day

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training organized numerous events to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training organized numerous events to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer was the chief guest of a commemorative event organized by the Federal Directorate of Education.

The Minister paid glowing tribute to the great philosopher and poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and recalled that seeking knowledge and continuous hard work are the real objectives of life.

He said Allama lqbal not only saw the dream of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation. Therefore, there was a great need to follow Allama Iqbal's message which focuses on joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of our nation by keeping our differences aside.

Rana Tanveer said that there is so much to learn from Iqbal's life as he guided the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were lost in the darkness and were searching for their identity.

With his visionary approach he showed the world how dreams are transformed into reality. Therefore, he is among the very few people who have been given tributes by both East and West and his work is appreciated around the globe.

He advised our students, teachers and parents to read Allama Iqbal's poetry and learn from his deep philosophy.

This would enable them to dream and rise and will make them overcome any challenges they might come across in life. Let's all work together to make our country prosperous in light of Iqbal's vision and make Pakistan a formidable member of the global community.

On the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training directed all of the Federal Educational Institutions to ensure holding of special events in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

All departments including HEC, PEIRA, NCHD, BECS, NEF, FCE, QAU, AIOU etc. under ministry of FE & PT organized special programs to celebrate the Iqbal Day with full zest and fervor.

In order to commemorate the Iqbal Day numerous events were held such as Iqbal Day Bilingual Essay Writing Competition, seminars on the life and work of the great Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, workshops on leadership lessons learnt from the life of the great poet, speech competitions, quiz and poster competitions etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Progress Allama Iqbal Open University HEC Federal College Of Education Muslim Event All From

Recent Stories

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth an ..

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary held

1 minute ago
 NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega developme ..

NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega development projects

1 minute ago
 EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenho ..

EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko diq Agr ..

2 minutes ago
 World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our prese ..

Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our present, future generation: CS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.