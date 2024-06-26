Open Menu

Education Ministry Introduces 'Cleaner Future For ICT Schools' Initiative

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Education Ministry introduces 'Cleaner Future for ICT Schools' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced to launch an initiative to install wash stations in government schools, starting with 100 schools, aims to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and a healthy environment for the students.

According to the details, under the initiative 'Cleaner Future for Our School' two wash stations per school will be installed, one strategically placed at the school entrance, which will encourage students, teachers, and visitors to clean their hands before entering or leaving the school.

However, the second wash station will be located next to the sports arena, which will promote cleanliness and hygiene among students engaging in physical activities.

Under the plan a cleaner future for all, the ministry planned to expand this initiative to more schools in the future. "Our goal is to create a culture of cleanliness and hygiene, empowering our students to grow and learn in a healthy environment".

The ministry in a message said that "Join us in shaping a cleaner tomorrow.Together, let's create a brighter future for our students and our community".

