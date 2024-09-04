Education Ministry launches Software Technology Parks/e-Rozgaar Centers at ICG F-6/2

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) on Wednesday officially launched state-of-the-art Software Technology Parks (STPs)/e-Rozgaar Centers at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) on Wednesday officially launched state-of-the-art Software Technology Parks (STPs)/e-Rozgaar Centers at Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2.

This initiative represents a significant step toward fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, inaugurated the STP/e-Rozgaar Center at Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/4.

During the ceremony, he expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This initiative is a cornerstone in our efforts to empower the youth of Pakistan by providing them with the resources they need to succeed in the digital economy. These centers will not only bridge the gap between education and industry but will also serve as incubators for innovation and entrepreneurship."

Member of Parliament Abdul Aleem Khan, who attended the Open House as the chief guest, highlighted the vast potential of the initiative, noting, "The establishment of these technology parks is a transformative step for our young professionals. By providing them with modern facilities and a supportive environment, we are laying the foundation for a robust digital economy in Pakistan."

Speaking at the occasion, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary MoFEPT, underscored the importance of the project, stating, "This initiative marks a significant milestone in promoting a vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad.

The five IT parks established in model colleges are not just physical spaces; they are communities, platforms, and catalysts for growth."

Representatives from the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) also expressed their support for the project, emphasizing the strategic importance of such initiatives in positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global tech landscape.

In the initial phase, five STPs/e-Rozgaar Centers have been established in the model colleges in Islamabad: ICB G-6/3, ICG F-6/2, IMCG (PG) F-7/4, IMCB F-8/4, and IMCB F-10/4.

In just three months, existing halls have been completely transformed into modern spaces designed for collaboration and innovation.

The revamped areas are now equipped with air conditioning, free high-speed internet, and free electricity, offering an ideal environment for freelancers and startups. Additionally, these spaces include meeting and conference rooms, new furniture, and vibrant wall murals, creating a dynamic and inspiring atmosphere.

Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal also spoke at the event, remarking, "We believe that a workspace should be more than just a place to work. It should inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and provide a sense of community."

Registration for securing a free co-working space in these STPs/e-Rozgaar Centers is now open, and young entrepreneurs and freelancers are encouraged to apply: https://tinyurl.com/TechParks