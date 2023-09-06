Open Menu

Education Ministry Marks National Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Education Ministry marks National Defence Day

The departments of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) on Wednesday joined hands to honor the historic sacrifices made by Pakistan's Armed Forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak War

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The departments of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) on Wednesday joined hands to honor the historic sacrifices made by Pakistan's Armed Forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

National Defence Day, a momentous occasion in Pakistan's national Calendar, witnessed a grand assembly of activities and events aimed at paying homage to the bravery and resilience of our armed forces, said a press release.

The collaborative efforts of the MoFE&PT departments, including the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), National Curriculum Council (NCC), Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Skills University (NSU), Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), National College of Arts (NCA), and several other departments, resulted in a day filled with patriotic fervor.

The range of activities organized across the country included, Flag Hoisting Ceremonies, Speech and Essay Writing Competitions, Panel Discussions, National Songs Competitions, Drills and Marchpasts, Painting Competitions, Face Paintings, Quizzes, Map Reading, Tableaus and Roleplays.

The event was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, which took place here at the Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 (IMCG F-6/2).

The Minister addressed the students, underlining the significance of National Defence Day and the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

This collaborative commemoration of National Defence Day reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to preserving its history and celebrating the unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Education Reading HEC Event Defence Day

Recent Stories

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing em ..

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing emirate&#039;s economic sector

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss preparations to host 1st Gulf- ..

11 minutes ago
 New city police chief assumes office

New city police chief assumes office

7 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous ..

Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous struggle

7 minutes ago
 PRCS organizes ceremony to commemorate National De ..

PRCS organizes ceremony to commemorate National Defense Day

7 minutes ago
 Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Mosco ..

Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Moscow tensions

33 minutes ago
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registr ..

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

56 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

2 hours ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh all out at 193 a ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh all out at 193 against Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan