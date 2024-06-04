Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In a historic event at the Federal Government College for Girls F-7/2, the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training celebrated Pakistan's educators with a Teacher Award Ceremony titled "Ustaad se Ustaad-e-Mohtaram ka safar".

Federal Minister for Education, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing the ceremony, urged the teachers to "believe in children's capabilities and make them learn without force."

He emphasized the urgent need for educational reforms, highlighting the country's alarming literacy rate and the millions of out-of-school children.

"Teachers are honorable and respectable, and their role is crucial in shaping the nation," he said.

Khalid Siddiqui expressed hope that Islamabad could lead the nation in education with the teachers' support.

Dr. Siddiqui said that purpose was not just to make Pakistan but Pakistan was made for a higher purpose.

He lamented that there are millions of out-of-school children. He said that a majority of the children in the school are unable to read a simple sentence.

Dr. Khalid said that the first and foremost responsibility lies with the state and the government of Pakistan to lead the nation towards a successful solution. The minister said that teachers have the capability to change the future of a nation.

He appreciated the proactive role of Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

He said that for the first time, the federation has moved from the role of just policy making to execution as well.

Federal Secretary for Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, echoed the Minister's words, emphasizing the federal government's responsibility to share knowledge with provincial governments.

He announced a 50% honorarium on basic salary for all teachers who were selected for this award.

Ahmad Wani said that under the leadership of Dr Khalid Maqbool the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has developed the capacity to take the entire Pakistan from Karachi to Khyber on its journey of educating the whole country. He said that the federal government has developed the ability to execute, test and then pass on successful policies and program to the rest of the Pakistan.

He said that the education ministry along with its partners is going to positively change the landscape of education in Pakistan. The event and teacher selection process was led by NIETE, the flagship initiative set up by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional training. Its mandate is to train and certify teachers, equipping them with tools to deploy 21st century teaching strategies and improving their students’ learning. NIETE certifies, trains, and supports teachers with new technology "digitalization". This landmark event celebrated the achievements of educators and underscored the collective responsibility to support the teaching community, as the nation rallies behind its teachers to transform Pakistan's educational landscape.