Education Ministry Proposes PSDP Rs7600 Million For 22 Ongoing, 15 New Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Education Ministry proposes PSDP Rs7600 million for 22 ongoing, 15 new schemes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the challenges of education sector and rapidly changing scenario worldwide, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has proposed the summary of funds worth Rs7587 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for years 2020-21.

According to the official sources, out of the total proposed budget, Rs46 million was required for 22 ongoing schemes, while Rs30 million was also needed for the 15 new schemes to be launched after approval of budget demand.

Talking to APP, the sources further stated that the Education Ministry has set some priority areas and the proposed development portfolio was needed to improve the education system.

With the proposed budget, the priority areas including the number of Out Of school Children across the country will be decreased, they said adding that the Ministry of Federal Education will bring uniform education system across the country.

Under the development funds, the Federal Education Ministry is all set to improve quality education among the public sector schools, colleges and universities located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) by providing basic facilities, the remarked.

The efforts, they said, were also underway by the ministry to increase the adult literacy rate in the country, however, the access to the relevance skills development training will be provided to the people especially the youth. The skills education will be introduced as a new stream for matriculation examination in ICT, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

The ministry was taking steps for the use of modern technology in the universities, they said. They added that learning skills of students will be enhanced through introduction of technologies.

The sources said that this budget has been demanded for introducing National Single Curriculum all over the country as well as to introduce contemporary education in Deeni Madaris.

The endeavours were on card to introduce uniform assessment of students at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), they confirmed.

