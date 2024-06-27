Open Menu

Education Ministry, PSEB Organise Event To Foster Vibrant Tech Ecosystem In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:06 PM

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) organised an Open House event on Thursday, here at Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG Margalla), F-7/4.

This event celebrated a significant step in fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad.

In partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, five Software Technology Parks have been established in model colleges. These parks are more than physical spaces; they are communities, platforms, and catalysts for growth. Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups attended the Open House to explore the opportunities these centers offer.

Speaking on the occasion, an official of the education ministry said, "Our collective vision is to create a collaborative space where creativity, innovation, and productivity converge to shape the future of technology".

The future of technology lies in collaboration, creativity, and innovation, he said and added we are committed to providing a platform that fosters these values and drives the growth of our tech community.

Attendees of the event also availed the chance to network with like-minded individuals passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship, gaining access to opportunities for personal and professional growth.

