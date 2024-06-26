Open Menu

Education Ministry, PSEB To Hold Open House On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thursday

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board, is excited to announce an Open House event on Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 AM at Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG Margalla), F-7/4, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export board, is excited to announce an Open House event on Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 AM at Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG Margalla), F-7/4, Islamabad.

According to the Ministry, this event celebrates a significant step in fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad.

In partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, five Software Technology Parks have been established in model colleges. These parks are more than physical spaces; they are communities, platforms, and catalysts for growth.

Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups are invited to explore the opportunities these centers offer.

"Our collective vision is to create a collaborative space where creativity, innovation, and productivity converge to shape the future of Technology".

Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship, gaining access to opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The future of technology lies in collaboration, creativity, and innovation. We are committed to providing a platform that fosters these values and drives the growth of our tech community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education June Event

Recent Stories

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

4 minutes ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

5 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautif ..

Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief

4 minutes ago
Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC ..

Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case

5 minutes ago
 She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shor ..

She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups

24 minutes ago
 PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor ..

PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor KP

32 seconds ago
 Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar ..

Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar Jail

33 seconds ago
 Four illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

Four illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

35 seconds ago
 Double murder over character suspicion

Double murder over character suspicion

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan