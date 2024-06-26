Education Ministry, PSEB To Hold Open House On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board, is excited to announce an Open House event on Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 AM at Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG Margalla), F-7/4, Islamabad
According to the Ministry, this event celebrates a significant step in fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad.
In partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, five Software Technology Parks have been established in model colleges. These parks are more than physical spaces; they are communities, platforms, and catalysts for growth.
Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups are invited to explore the opportunities these centers offer.
"Our collective vision is to create a collaborative space where creativity, innovation, and productivity converge to shape the future of Technology".
Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship, gaining access to opportunities for personal and professional growth.
The future of technology lies in collaboration, creativity, and innovation. We are committed to providing a platform that fosters these values and drives the growth of our tech community.
