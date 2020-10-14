Education ministry reduces syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has reduced the syllabus of Matric and intermediate for the annual examination 2021.

According to a press release, it was stated that the decision had been taken keeping in view current circumstances in wake of COVID-19.

The short syllabus has been uploaded on the official website of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

The students and parents may download the same from the FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk.