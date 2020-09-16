UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Reduces Syllabus Of Metric Students For Exams 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has given approval to reduce the syllabus of metric level students for the annual examination 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has given approval to reduce the syllabus of metric level students for the annual examination 2021.

The decision has been taken in order to facilitate the metric students and keeping in view the current circumstances due to pandemic coronavirus, a press release on Wednesday said.

This curriculum has been uploaded on the official website of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) www.fbise.gov.pk.

The students and teachers could download it from the FBISE Website, it added.

