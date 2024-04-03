Open Menu

Education Ministry Refutes Misinformation Regarding Funding Of HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday categorically refuted the claims suggesting a reduction in the funding of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)

Contrary to recent reports, the Ministry confirmed that SIFC holds no authority over the budgetary allocation of the Higher Education Commission, an official statement said issued here. Furthermore, it added that no discussions or decisions regarding the funding of HEC have taken place within the SIFC forum.

The Ministry reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to the advancement and promotion of higher education in the country”.

“It recognizes the pivotal role played by the Higher Education Commission in fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across educational institutions nationwide,” it said.

In light of recent misinformation, the Ministry urged the public and media outlets to verify facts and refrain from spreading such news that could undermine confidence in education sector.

