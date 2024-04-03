Education Ministry Refutes Misinformation Regarding Funding Of HEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday categorically refuted the claims suggesting a reduction in the funding of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday categorically refuted the claims suggesting a reduction in the funding of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Contrary to recent reports, the Ministry confirmed that SIFC holds no authority over the budgetary allocation of the Higher Education Commission, an official statement said issued here. Furthermore, it added that no discussions or decisions regarding the funding of HEC have taken place within the SIFC forum.
The Ministry reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to the advancement and promotion of higher education in the country”.
“It recognizes the pivotal role played by the Higher Education Commission in fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across educational institutions nationwide,” it said.
In light of recent misinformation, the Ministry urged the public and media outlets to verify facts and refrain from spreading such news that could undermine confidence in education sector.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers6 minutes ago
-
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report4 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case4 minutes ago
-
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs4 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi holds grand Iftar reception to strengthen diplomatic relations4 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal, recover marijuana, stolen motorcycle4 minutes ago
-
Appropriate measures in place for PTI founder's security, LHC told4 minutes ago
-
PR CEO grants forgiveness for minor mistakes of employees4 minutes ago
-
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million2 hours ago
-
BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition2 hours ago
-
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..2 hours ago
-
Central Chairman PHMA grieved2 hours ago