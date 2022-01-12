Education ministry requests Interior for proposed ICT local govt ordinance amendments

On the directions of Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, the ministry, Wednesday sent a letter to ministry of Interior with proposed amendments in ICT local government ordinance 2021, which was promulgated on November 23, 2021 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, the ministry, Wednesday sent a letter to ministry of Interior with proposed amendments in ICT local government ordinance 2021, which was promulgated on November 23, 2021 in Islamabad.

According to a press release, the purpose of proposed amendments in the ordinance is to ensure smooth operations of the ordinance in a coordinated and integrated manner by all the stakeholders to meet the desired objectives.

The proposed amendments are result of intensive consultations with all stakeholders including Parliamentarians Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz Awan.

On promulgation of the ordinance, concerns were raised by teaching faculty working under FDE with regard likely operational implications in terms of smooth functioning of educational institutions.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training held deliberations with key stakeholders with a view to bring clarity in role and functions of concerned stakeholders.

As a part of consultation a committee headed by additional Secretary FEPT, and represented by ICT administration and Ministry of Interior was also constituted to review the relevant clauses of ICT Local government ordinance 2021.

In order to create a balance in terms of roles and responsibilities of MoFEPT/FDE and the ICT Local government certain provisions of ordinance have been reviewed with a view to empower local government for carrying out over all monitoring and supervision of educational facilities and to introduce development plans to cater for ensuring requirements of children education in Islamabad.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has requested the ministry of Interior to further process the draft amendments in the ICT local government ordinance 2021 on priority basis under intimation to ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.