Education ministry saves Rs 226 m, clears Rs 80 m PM Assistance Package claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) saved Rs 226 million during the year 2018-19 and made Rs 80 million payments out of that to clear the pending claims of Prime Minister Assistance Package.

According to the one year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, the ministry during the past year had resolved 432 pending cases of promotions and 615 new posts of teachers and lecturers advertised through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

The National Education Assessment System, subordinate department of MoFE&PT, for the first time in history participated in Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS-2019) held in the United States.

The National Curriculum Council (NCC) was reconstituted with key focus on moving towards Single National Curriculum for Pakistan. The NCC will develop Single National Curriculum (SNC) in three phases.

The ministry also took the initiative for Deeni Madaris reforms and held meetings with Ithad Tanzeemat-ul-Madaris Paksitan (ITMP), and signed two agreements.

The main points agreed upon were registration of Deeni Madaris (religious seminaries) with MoFE&PT, opening of bank accounts by Madaris, introduction of technical & vocational education in Madaris, equivalence of Madaris certificates & degrees and introduction of National Curriculum in Madaris.

The ministry launched a pilot project to incorporate 11,000 children identified as out of school in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Some "7183 out of school children were enrolled in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) mainstream institutions and FDE's established non-formal education (NFE) centers. They have been provided with free uniforms, textbooks & school bags," the report said The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC) launched its Skills for All Strategy, Standardization of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications, and Apprenticeship Act 2018, besides establishment of "Centre of Excellence in Hospitality & Construction" at Islamabad.

Inter-provincial Ministerial Conference for TVET launched for the first time and also the NAVTTC job portal was being converted into a National Job Portal.

The Jazz Smart School Program provided 75 female high schools of FDE with digital learning solution and blended learning environment in areas of Mathematics, English and Sciences.

Moreover, the ministry also launched project with Sightsavers to address challenge of childhood blindness in 423 FDE schools and colleges.

The major strategic accomplishments of the Higher Education Commission included Need Based Scholarships Programme for undergraduate studies enhanced from Rs 2 billion in FY 2018-19 to Rs5 billion in FY 2019-2020 through assistance from Ehsaas Programme.

The PM Start-up Programme (Strengthening and expansion of blended incubation program), Concept clearance of "Smart Universities: transformation through smart classrooms" had also been undertaken in the past one year.

"Degree recognition and equivalence system streamlined for public convenience and transformed into online solution," the report said.