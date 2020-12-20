UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Ministry Seeks Suggestions For National Education Policy 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Education ministry seeks suggestions for National Education Policy 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has sought suggestions from stakeholders and general public for open consultation to introduce Pakistan's first ever National Education Policy 2021.

The Federal Education Ministry was formulating the National Education Policy under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with an aim to bring uniformity among the nation.

Sources told APP on Saturday that the Education Ministry, in that regard, has started consultation with all stakeholders to complete the the process.

The general public has also encouraged to be part of new policy and send their suggestions to the Education ministry, they said.

The Ministry has started open consultation for everyone's suggestion which would count for national harmony and inclusive future.

"The Ministry has asked the citizens and stakeholders to be part of this historic process and send their suggestions at pakistaneducationpolicy2021@gmail.com" they said.

"First time ever every Pakistani made Policymaker of Pakistan", they added.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood while talking about the initiative tweeted, "While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary. So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

1 minute ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy launches ‘EDA Next 5 ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.