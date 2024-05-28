Education ministry starts transformation of school in Pishin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has started transformation of a school lacking basic facilities in Pashin Quetta.

The ministry in a message said that we have recently discovered a school in Pishin, Quetta, in a state of disrepair.

Despite the dedication of a single teacher, the school lacked basic infrastructure, furniture, and essential resources.

Students from extremely poor backgrounds attended classes without uniforms and textbooks, it added.

"Thanked to the efforts of one of our officers, we learned about this school's struggles" it said.

However, in partnership with Taleemabad, education ministry has initiated restoration work to transform this school into a thriving learning environment.